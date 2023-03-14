Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Up 43.9% in February

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the February 13th total of 59,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CGTX opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $259,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 1,070.5% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 309,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 283,033 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

