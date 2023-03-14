Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Up 43.9% in February

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTXGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the February 13th total of 59,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CGTX opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $259,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 1,070.5% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 309,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 283,033 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

