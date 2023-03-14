Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Up 43.9% in February

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the February 13th total of 59,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CGTX opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
