Comparing loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for loanDepot and CleanSpark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 8 0 0 1.89 CleanSpark 0 0 4 0 3.00

loanDepot presently has a consensus target price of $1.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 228.95%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than loanDepot.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -21.74% -37.63% -5.26% CleanSpark -82.51% -18.16% -16.45%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares loanDepot and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

loanDepot has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares loanDepot and CleanSpark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $1.26 billion 0.44 -$273.02 million ($1.74) -1.01 CleanSpark $122.22 million 1.45 -$57.33 million N/A N/A

CleanSpark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of loanDepot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CleanSpark beats loanDepot on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About CleanSpark

(Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc. is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

