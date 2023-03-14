Comparing Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) & MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Phunware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 5.63 -$1.54 million N/A N/A Phunware $22.42 million 3.58 -$53.52 million ($0.80) -0.98

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phunware.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -2,045.69% -326.62% -755.96% Phunware -320.30% -108.33% -64.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.86, meaning that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 10.36, meaning that its share price is 936% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MGT Capital Investments and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Phunware 0 0 1 0 3.00

Phunware has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 443.48%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

Phunware beats MGT Capital Investments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. It solves complex mathematical problems using custom designed and programmed application-specific integrated circuit computers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

