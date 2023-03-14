Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives $7.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.70. Compugen has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Compugen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Compugen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Compugen by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 130,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

