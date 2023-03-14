Contrasting Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) & Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Alset shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 54.2% of Alset shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alset and Armada Hoffler Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset 0 0 0 0 N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than Alset.

Alset has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alset and Armada Hoffler Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset -782.46% -30.94% -29.77% Armada Hoffler Properties 20.73% 13.05% 4.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alset and Armada Hoffler Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset $19.80 million 0.61 -$103.32 million N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties $454.15 million 2.31 $74.75 million $0.93 12.80

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Alset.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Alset on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset

Alset Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. The Digital Transformation Technology segment provides consulting, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and payment solutions. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow, instant messaging, international calling, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, and direct marketing solutions. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. The Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. The company was formerly known as Alset EHome International Inc. and changed its name to Alset Inc. in October 2022. Alset Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services. The General Contracting and Real Estate Services segment provides various real estate services, such as general contractor services, construction management, asset management, and development services to third-party property owners. The company was founded by Daniel A. Hoffler in 1979 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

