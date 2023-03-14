Contrasting ProBility Media (PBYA) & Its Rivals

ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ProBility Media to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ProBility Media and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProBility Media 0 0 0 0 N/A ProBility Media Competitors 743 3873 5985 105 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 22.57%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A ProBility Media Competitors -2.07% -19.01% 0.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProBility Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ProBility Media and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A ProBility Media Competitors $1.08 billion $75.53 million 934.35

ProBility Media’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProBility Media. ProBility Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of ProBility Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of ProBility Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ProBility Media rivals beat ProBility Media on 4 of the 7 factors compared.

ProBility Media Company Profile

ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company, whichengages in the provision of compliance solutions including technical codes and standards and training materials, and e-Learning solutions. It operates through the following brands: Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing. The company was founded by Irwin Zalcberg, John Norton, and Richard Corbin on July 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

