Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Up 45.8% in February

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the February 13th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $135.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Molding Technologies (CMT)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.