Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Up 45.8% in February

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the February 13th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $135.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

