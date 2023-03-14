Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives $13.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRDO. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen downgraded Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $26,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,126,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,576,025.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $743,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,288,602 shares in the company, valued at $209,855,111.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $26,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,126,298 shares in the company, valued at $32,576,025.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,627 shares of company stock valued at $6,639,273. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,719,000 after buying an additional 2,172,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 712.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -223.00 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

