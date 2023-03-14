Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives $13.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRDO. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen downgraded Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $26,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,126,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,576,025.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $743,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,288,602 shares in the company, valued at $209,855,111.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $26,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,126,298 shares in the company, valued at $32,576,025.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,627 shares of company stock valued at $6,639,273. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.
Credo Technology Group stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -223.00 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.
