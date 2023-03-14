Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives $16.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crescent Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 64,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 44,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

