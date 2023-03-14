Critical Contrast: Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) & Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) and Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Brickell Biotech and Invivyd, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 1 0 0 2.00 Invivyd 1 0 0 0 1.00

Invivyd has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Invivyd’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invivyd is more favorable than Brickell Biotech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -643.48% -156.10% -128.23% Invivyd N/A -61.84% -53.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Invivyd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

56.9% of Invivyd shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Invivyd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $4.64 million 0.46 -$39.47 million ($13.52) -0.05 Invivyd N/A N/A -$226.79 million ($2.59) -0.66

Brickell Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Invivyd. Invivyd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invivyd has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invivyd beats Brickell Biotech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., Voronoi Inc., Bodor Laboratories, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas S. Bodor, and AnGes, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease. It also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza. Invivyd, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

