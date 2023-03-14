Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,837 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $51,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 111.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Crown Castle by 40.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Crown Castle by 33.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.9 %

CCI stock opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

