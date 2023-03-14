CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $75.90 and a twelve month high of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64. The company has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.