DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oracle in a research report issued on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.86. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Oracle Price Performance

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Oracle stock opened at $84.93 on Monday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average is $79.21.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

