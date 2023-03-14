DA Davidson Weighs in on THOR Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for THOR Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the construction company will earn $5.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.30. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.63.

THOR Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $80.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.52.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

