Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after buying an additional 2,203,318 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,703,000 after buying an additional 1,928,799 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,925,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,681,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

