Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $4,034.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,034.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.02) to GBX 4,500 ($54.84) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.51) to GBX 2,750 ($33.52) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.06) to GBX 5,100 ($62.16) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.53) to GBX 3,600 ($43.88) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.84) to GBX 4,200 ($51.19) in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

NYSE:DEO opened at $170.96 on Friday. Diageo has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $212.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

