Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

DOV opened at $143.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.72. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $162.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

