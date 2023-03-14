Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 65,196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 417.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after purchasing an additional 716,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $54.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

