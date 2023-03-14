Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Up 43.3% in February

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the February 13th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Dunxin Financial Price Performance

Shares of Dunxin Financial stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Dunxin Financial has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dunxin Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of Dunxin Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises, and sole proprietors. It also offers microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

