DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives $33.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.45.
A number of analysts recently commented on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
DXC Technology Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.
