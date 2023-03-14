Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Eagle Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Eagle Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $12.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $133.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.98. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.13.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

