East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,315 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,300,000 after purchasing an additional 620,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,990,000 after purchasing an additional 461,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,041,000 after purchasing an additional 438,645 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,635,000 after purchasing an additional 383,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $85.32.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

