EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 88.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,133,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 70.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,181,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 253.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,131,000 after acquiring an additional 325,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,992,000 after acquiring an additional 257,098 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 2.3 %

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EGP stock opened at $159.69 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $217.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.