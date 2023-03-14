EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of EastGroup Properties worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EGP. KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.80.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

EGP stock opened at $159.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $217.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.