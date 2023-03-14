Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Receives $65.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

EKTAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. AlphaValue upgraded Elekta AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EKTAY opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Elekta AB (publ)

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.0809 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

