Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.11% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTA. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

ENTA stock opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $941.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Further Reading

