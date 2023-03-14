Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EHC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

EHC stock opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,746,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,060,000 after purchasing an additional 55,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,745 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,423,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,575,000 after purchasing an additional 104,492 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,722,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

