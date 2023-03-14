ENI (NYSE:E) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE E opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. ENI has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

ENI Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ENI by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ENI by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.