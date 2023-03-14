Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,957 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.27% of Enphase Energy worth $99,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $211.53 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.20.
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
