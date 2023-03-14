Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Surface Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Surface Oncology in a research report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Surface Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday.

Surface Oncology Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Surface Oncology

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $0.67 on Monday. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 478,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 508,090 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,069,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 215,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

