Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAKE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 130.12%.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $88,468,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,372,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,479,000 after purchasing an additional 180,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,337,000 after purchasing an additional 62,564 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.