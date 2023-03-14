Eric R. Ball Sells 10,438 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) Director Eric R. Ball sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $25,364.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,352.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SoundHound AI Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $18.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 319,666 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $576,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoundHound AI (SOUN)
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
- BridgeBio’s Volatile Week Puts Biotech Stocks Under a Microscope
- Bumble Stumbles Back Below $20…Should Investors Make a Move?
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Sports a 12% Dividend But…
- Diversify Your Income with These 2 High-Yielding Dividend ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.