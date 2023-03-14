Eric R. Ball Sells 10,438 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) Director Eric R. Ball sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $25,364.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,352.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 319,666 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $576,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

