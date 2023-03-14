Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

