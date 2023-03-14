Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Evolus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evolus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Evolus alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Evolus Trading Up 4.8 %

Insider Activity at Evolus

Shares of EOLS opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Evolus has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $477.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $18,593,843.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,071,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,111,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $18,593,843.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,071,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,111,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $15,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,404,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 453.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.