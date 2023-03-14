Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Update

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the February 13th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exagen to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Exagen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Exagen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exagen by 66.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Exagen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,048,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exagen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Exagen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exagen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Trading Down 2.1 %

Exagen Company Profile

Shares of XGN opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Exagen has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.