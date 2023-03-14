Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $196.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.79. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.31.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

