Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Duke Energy stock opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 121.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

