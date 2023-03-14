First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $308,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102,178 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,498,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $101,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,200 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLD. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 7.0 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

