First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 8,753 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,766.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at $851,766.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $866,163.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,944.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 728,106 shares of company stock valued at $58,067,403 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

