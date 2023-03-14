First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 903,100 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 791,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,735,000 after purchasing an additional 691,494 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth $9,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 26.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after purchasing an additional 517,634 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 624,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 422,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 32.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,758,000 after acquiring an additional 309,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Foundation Trading Down 33.1 %

FFWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $26.44.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.