First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of First Horizon worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

First Horizon Price Performance

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.