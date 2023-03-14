First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Position Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,143 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $34,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE FR opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $65.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

FR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

See Also

