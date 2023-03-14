First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,735 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,096 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.24% of First Republic Bank worth $56,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 61.8 %

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $174.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

