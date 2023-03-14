Five Below (FIVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below Trading Down 0.1 %

FIVE opened at $195.78 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $212.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Stories

