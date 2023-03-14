FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $249.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,988,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 7,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $190.35 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

