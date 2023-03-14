Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,201 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Floor & Decor worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FND. Barclays began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

