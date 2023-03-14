Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives $93.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.24.
FMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of FMX opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $95.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
