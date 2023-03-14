Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$58.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fortis to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$54.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$55.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.56. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$65.26. The stock has a market cap of C$26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.86%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

