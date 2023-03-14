Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 9.5 %

TSE FVI opened at C$4.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.26. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$2.82 and a 52-week high of C$5.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

