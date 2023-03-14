Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Position Cut by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in FOX were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in FOX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in FOX by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $38.67.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

